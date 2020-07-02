Army Identifies Dead Suspect in Disappearance of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

The U.S. Army at Fort Hood on Thursday identified a suspect in the disappearance of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen who has been missing since April.

Guillen was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood, where she was based. A family attorney said Wednesday she believes human remains found this week about 20 miles east of Fort Hood are Guillen's, though Army officials said Thursday that the remains have not yet been officially identified.

On Thursday, the Army identified the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. Another suspect, a civilian, has not been named, with officials citing the ongoing investigation.

E-4 Specialist Robinson died by suicide early Wednesday morning after he fled Fort Hood late Tuesday night.

"While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect in Killeen, Texas, Specialist Robinson reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life," said Phelps.

The Thursday news conference was led by Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III. He was joined by Fort Hood's U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and law enforcement officials assisting in the investigation, the Army said.

Human remains were found that are believed to be that of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, this after a suspect in the case shot and killed himself and a second suspect was arrested. NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero reports Guillen’s family is calling for a congressional investigation.

Guillen's family has pleaded for information from investigators and said at a Wednesday news conference that they believe the Army is covering up details of her disappearance. Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Guillen was sexually harassed by the military suspect and called for a congressional investigation.

“They lied to us every single time,” Guillen's sister, Lupe, said. “My mother’s in bed with pills. My mother doesn’t deserve this! I don’t deserve this! My family doesn’t deserve this! Vanessa Guillen did not deserve this!”

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” Chris Grey, the spokesman for Army CID, said in a statement Wednesday while noting the investigation is ongoing.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus of the Texas House of Representatives announced on Twitter that over 50 bipartisan Texas legislators are calling for a congressional investigation into Guillen’s disappearance and increased transparency from Army officials.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command and the League of United Latin American Citizens offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts.