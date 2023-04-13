Arrest Made in Stabbing Death of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

A suspect has been arrested in the April 4 killing of tech executive Bob Lee, San Francisco supervisors said Thursday morning.

Lee, 43, who created Cash App, was stabbed in the early morning hours of April 4 near the 300 block of Main Street and died later at a hospital, police said.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said in an interview with NBC Bay Area Thursday that police arrested "an individual in Emeryville who is the alleged perpetrator of this murder of Bob Lee."

Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, also tweeted an arrest was made in the case.

"I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Dorsey said in his tweet.

The attack occurred in the densely populated Rincon Hill neighborhood, near Google’s office and Oracle Park.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case on Thursday afternoon.