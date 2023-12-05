Asia markets set to rebound from Tuesday's broad sell-off

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a rebound following a broad sell-off on Monday.

Wednesday will see Australia release its third-quarter GDP numbers, while investors will also digest the Reuters Tankan survey for Japan in December, which showed improving business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers.

The Tankan survey, done by the Bank of Japan quarterly, measures economic conditions in Japan and the survey results are considered a key economic indicator.

The Reuters monthly poll is considered to be a leading indicator of the BOJ's official survey.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.66% in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to climb after three straight days of losses, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,945 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,910 against the index's last close of 32,775.82.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,407, pointing to a stronger open after the index plunged almost 2% on Tuesday and ended at 16,327.86, a one-year low.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 slid on Tuesday as a recent rally on Wall Street lost steam.

The 30-stock Dow slid 0.22%, while the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.06%. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31% to end at 14,229.91 as technology shares outperformed.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Apple advance restricts losses for Dow

A gain in shares of Apple helped pare losses for the Dow in Tuesday's session, underscoring the climb in technology names.

The blue-chip average slipped about 0.2%, dragged on by slides of more than 2% in Goldman Sachs and 3% in Procter & Gamble. But a jump of nearly 2% in Apple — the best performer in the Dow — helped mitigate losses for the 30-stock index.

The move comes as technology as a whole has outperformed on Tuesday. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is the sole major index poised for gains, as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

In a similar vein, information technology and communication services — which are both known for their exposure to tech — were two of just three sectors of the 11 in the S&P 500 on track to end the session higher. (Consumer discretionary was the other sector slated to close positively.)

Beyond Apple, the Dow was buoyed by advances of more than 1% in Verizon and Merck.

— Alex Harring

Oil prices keep falling despite OPEC+ efforts to convince market on cuts

Oil prices fell again on Tuesday despite efforts by OPEC+ to convince traders that the production cuts agreed last week will come through.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 72 cents, or .99%, to settle at $72.32 a barrel, while the Brent crude contract for February fell 83 cents, or 1.06%, to settle at $77.20 a barrel.

Traders have been skeptical that the OPEC+ will deliver on promised supply cuts.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC+ was prepared to deepen supply cuts in the first quarter of 2024 if necessary, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Saudi Energy Minister Price Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg Monday that the group would deliver on the 2.2 million bpd of promised cuts and could extend them beyond the first quarter if necessary.

— Spencer Kimball

Nio pops after EV maker reports shrinking losses

Nio climbed more than 4% as investors cheered narrowing losses for the electric vehicle maker during the third quarter.

The Chinese company posted a loss of 2.67 yuan per share, smaller than the 2.91-yuan drop expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. It also marked a decrease from the second-quarter loss of 3.7 yuan per share.

That overshadowed revenue, which came in below analysts' consensus forecast in the third quarter. Guidance on the key financial measure was also soft.

— Alex Harring, Arjun Kharpal

Job openings fall to lowest level since March 2021

October job openings slid to the lowest level since 2021, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 8.7 million roles in October, below economists' consensus forecast of 9.4 million, according to Dow Jones. It also marked the fewest openings since March 2021.

That data is welcome news for investors hoping for evidence that prior interest rate hikes have had the Federal Reserve's intended impact on the economy. Stocks took a leg up following the data, but the Dow still remained more than 100 points down.

— Alex Harring, Jeff Cox