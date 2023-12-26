Asia stocks gear up to bounce; Aussie shares hit near 2-year highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks are set to bounce Wednesday, with Australia stocks hitting a near two-year high, as more markets return from a Christmas break.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained nearly 1% to hit its highest level since late April 2022, as trading resumed for the week. The index is eying yearly gains of over 7%.

Aussie stocks have been buoyed by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last meeting of the year, partly driven by the Federal Reserve's more dovish tilt.

With fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,635, pointing to a much higher open compared with the HSI's close of 16,340.41. This will be the first trading day of the week for Hong Kong markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,470 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,430 against the index's last close of 33,305.85.

The Nikkei 225 has gained more than 27% so far this year, making it Asia's top performing index for 2023.

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street kicked off the last week of the year on a positive note, pushing the S&P 500 closer to record levels.

The S&P 500 ended 0.42% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54%. The Dow Jones industrial Average gained 159.36 points, or about 0.43%, to close at 37,545.33.

The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.6% and notched an all-time high and record close, ending the session at 16,878.46.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

Stocks finish higher, S&P edges closer to record

— Samantha Subin

Energy stocks outperform, gain as oil prices rise

Energy stocks were among the best performers in the S&P 500, boosting the sector 1.3% as oil prices gained more than 3% as attacks on ships in the Red Sea fueled shipping disruption fears.

APA Corp wast the best performer in the sector, rising 3.6%. Marathon Oil, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy and Baker Hughes jumped about 2% each. WIlliams Companies was the worst-performing stock in the sector, gaining 0.2%.

Utilities stocks also gained on Tuesday, lifting the S&P sector 0.9%. Edison International and Constellation Energy were the best performers, jumping 3% and 3%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin

Expect more pressure ahead for oil, Again Capital's Kilduff says

Oil has had a tough year, and John Kilduff doesn't see things getting any easier for the commodity.

"In the year ahead, we'll scale some heights temporarily, but for the most part there are big headwinds here in terms of the economic outlook," Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

He noted the global economic outlook is softening, "and that's going to speak right to crude oil demand [and] energy demand for the next year." He also said that, "with the United States doing what it's doing in terms of record production, sky high exports ... OPEC+ just can't cut enough to sustain a price much above where we are right now."

West Texas Intermediate futures jumped more than 3% on Tuesday but remained 5.4% lower for 2023.

— Fred Imbert