The ex-girlfriend of former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has dropped a lawsuit that accused him of assault and defamation, according to court records filed in New York Thursday.

The emerging star, who appeared in boxing drama "Creed III," was convicted in December 2023 on two counts of misdemeanor assault against Grace Jabbari, who said Majors attacker her in the back of an SUV. He was ordered to undertake a year-long counseling program but avoided jail. He denies any wrongdoing.

Then Jabbari, a British dancer, launched a civil suit in March accusing Majors of malicious prosecution, assault and battery during their nearly two-year relationship and defamation for maintaining his innocence since the trial and saying that he had never assaulted a woman.

Thursday's short filing says that now "all claims against Defendant ... are hereby dismissed with prejudice," adding that each party will pay its own legal costs.

The lawsuit had said in March: "Majors has called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman, with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such,” the lawsuit says.

Major's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said at the time that her client was preparing counter-claims.

Majors played supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movie franchise and was due to reprise the role in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” slated for 2026. But Marvel has since cut ties with him after his conviction.

Attorneys for both Jabbari and Majors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Majors was given the Perseverance Award at the annual Impact Awards in Hollywood in June. Accepting it, he said: "I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings — I acknowledge them."

