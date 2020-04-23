Tornado

At Least 2 Dead as Severe Weather Rages Across Oklahoma, Texas

The twister, which happened about 100 miles north of Dallas, was part of a severe weather outbreak across the Southeast

This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Thomas Marcum via AP

Severe weather raged across Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least two people in Madill, Oklahoma, officials said.

The deadly tornado touched down in the town in the southern Oklahoma city about 5 p.m. and damaged at least a dozen structures, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 22 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Trump Signs Order Limiting Immigration, Disagrees With Georgia Reopening Plan

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Expert Claims Reprisal for Opposing Virus Drug Trump Touted

Robert Chaney, emergency management director for Marshall County confirmed the deaths and said a third person was in critical condition at a hospital.

The twister, which happened about 100 miles north of Dallas, was part of a severe weather outbreak expected to include heavy rains, flash flooding and thunderstorms across the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

TornadoTexasOklahoma
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us