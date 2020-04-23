At Least 2 Dead as Severe Weather Rages Across Oklahoma, Texas

Severe weather raged across Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least two people in Madill, Oklahoma, officials said.

The deadly tornado touched down in the town in the southern Oklahoma city about 5 p.m. and damaged at least a dozen structures, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said.

Robert Chaney, emergency management director for Marshall County confirmed the deaths and said a third person was in critical condition at a hospital.

The twister, which happened about 100 miles north of Dallas, was part of a severe weather outbreak expected to include heavy rains, flash flooding and thunderstorms across the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

