eagle pass

At Least 8 Migrants Die While Trying to Cross Texas-Mexico Border: CBP

By The Associated Press

An image of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in this undated image.
NBC 7

At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it responded to the report Thursday of a large crossing of the Mexican border in the Rio Grande.

U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement.

The Border Patrol said U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 others, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

eagle passTexas-Mexico Bordermigrant crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us