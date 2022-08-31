Atlanta Skyscraper Fire Sends Smoke Billowing From Rooftop

A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park.

Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky as more than 20 construction workers spilled out onto the surrounding streets.

Atlanta Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray told reporters the fire was confined to the roof and was put out within 40 minutes of being reported.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

“We are investigating the extent of the damage but based on what we know at this time we do not expect any material damage to the building,” said Kelly Gray, a spokesperson for developer Landmark Properties of Athens. “We take safety on our jobsites very seriously and are appreciative for the quick response of the Atlanta Fire Department and first responders.”

Called the Legacy at Centennial, the privately owned tower is slated to be an 835-bed, 265-unit residence, aimed at Georgia State University students. Permits filed in 2021 when construction began valued the work at $56 million.

The building is supposed to be completed in August 2023. While its steel and concrete structure has been erected, the interiors remain unfinished.