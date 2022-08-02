DOJ Sues Idaho for Restricting Abortion Access to Patients in Need of Lifesaving Treatment

The Justice Department is suing Idaho to block the state's new abortion restrictions, saying it violated federal law requiring hospitals to provide necessary stabilizing treatment – including abortion – to people suffering from an emergency medical condition.

In announcing the lawsuit, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, preempts state laws that have near total bans on the procedure.

The Department of Health and Human Services has advised providers that medical facilities are required to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment. If abortion is the necessary treatment to stabilize the patient, it must be done, the HHS said.

The Idaho law, passed in 2020, makes it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison for anyone to perform or attempt to perform an abortion. The law, which is set to take effect on Aug. 25, says health care providers can attempt to defend themselves against criminal charges by saying that the abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant person, or that the pregnant person showed them a police report alleging rape or incest. The law also requires physicians to use the medical method that provides the “best opportunity for the unborn child to survive.”

Garland said Idaho's law puts the burden on doctors to defend themselves at trial only after they've been arrested and charged.

The lawsuit is the first by the department since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to an abortion, in June.

Garland was joined by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who is leading the Justice Department’s Reproductive Rights Task Force, in announcing the agency's "first affirmative litigation."

In announcing the task force last week, Garland said it will monitor and push back on state and local efforts to further restrict abortion.

"And when we learn that states are infringing on federal protections, we will consider every tool at our disposal to affirm those protections — including filing affirmative suits, filing statements of interest, and intervening in private litigation," Garland said at the event, which brought together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.