Merrick Garland

Attorney General Garland to Undergo Procedure to Treat Enlarged Prostate

Garland’s treatment on July 7 will involve a procedure that typically lasts less than an hour

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo a medical procedure next week to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Garland, 69, was diagnosed with "benign enlargement of the prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia," the Justice Department said in a news release that described the surgical procedure as "routine."

Garland’s treatment on July 7 will involve a procedure that typically lasts less than an hour, to remove enlarged prostate tissue, the Justice Department said.

This article tagged under:

Merrick GarlandBiden Administration
