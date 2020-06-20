Seattle

Bags With Human Remains Discovered Along Seattle Shore

One of the bags was in the water, police said

Bags full of human remains were discovered along the shoreline in Seattle, police said Friday night.

The discovery included "several bags," and at least one was in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a park along Elliott Bay, on a point across from the city's main waterfront and Pike Place Market, after someone reported a "suspicious bag on the beach," the department said.

Detectives responded after officers determined the contents to be remains, police said.

Identities of the dead or the number of bodies possibly involved was unknown.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

