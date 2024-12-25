Biden Administration

The bald eagle officially becomes America's national bird as Biden signs bill into law

The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalized

By Darlene Superville | The Associated Press

Bald Eagle.
Getty Images

The bald eagle, a symbol of the power and strength of the United States for more than 240 years, earned an overdue honor on Tuesday: It officially became the country's national bird.

President Joe Biden signed into law legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the United States Code to correct what had long gone unnoticed and designate the bald eagle — familiar to many because of its white head, yellow beak and brown body — as the national bird.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Biden Administration 21 hours ago

Biden signs defense bill despite objections to ban on transgender health care for military children

Student Loans Dec 23

Biden administration withdraws student loan forgiveness plans. What borrowers should know

The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalized. The seal is made up of the eagle, an olive branch, arrows, a flag-like shield, the motto “E Pluribus Unum” and a constellation of stars.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Congress that same year designated the bald eagle as the the national emblem, and its image appears in a host of places, ranging from documents and the presidential flag to military insignia and U.S. currency, according to USA.gov.

But it had never been officially designated to be what many had just assumed it was — the national bird.

The bald eagle is indigenous to North America.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationAnimals and Wildlife
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us