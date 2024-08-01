The world is roaring after Simone Biles won gold in the women's gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles's win makes her the first U.S. gymnast to win gold twice in the all-around Olympic final. Her current Olympic medal count now sits at nine, with six of those being gold.

"I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish. #bounce," tweeted Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns basketball player.

I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish. #bounce — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 1, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"No words besides w🥇w," Team USA tweeted after Biles' win.

"Me, Cookie, and everyone on the yacht were cheering on the USA women gymnasts in today’s All-Around final! The GOAT of gymnastics has done it again!" Magic Johnson tweeted on Thursday. "Congratulations to Simone Biles for an electrifying floor performance and adding another Olympic gold medal to her collection today’s All-Around final!🥇"

Me, Cookie, and everyone on the yacht were cheering on the USA women gymnasts in today’s All-Around final! The GOAT of gymnastics has done it again! Congratulations to Simone Biles for an electrifying floor performance and adding another Olympic gold medal to her collection… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 1, 2024

"BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA GOAT SIGHTING!!!" tweeted Dawn Staley, head coach of South Carolina Women’s Basketball.

"She's done it!" USA Gymnastics tweeted.

SHE'S DONE IT! 🐐@Simone_Biles becomes the first Woman to win two Olympic All-Around Titles since Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968! pic.twitter.com/NzjVWSdoSB — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2024

"In awe of you @Simone_Biles & @sunisalee_ congratulations!!!! EPICCCCC! ❤️🤍💙" tweeted Alexandra Raisman, who represented Team USA with Biles in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She's also the third-most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history behind Shannon Miller and Biles.

"@Simone_Biles just playing with everyone out there!! What a bossss!!!! #GOAT 💪🏻🥇🇺🇸 🐐," former Team USA Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn tweeted.

.@Simone_Biles just playing with everyone out there!! What a bossss!!!! #GOAT 💪🏻🥇🇺🇸 🐐 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) August 1, 2024

"Congrats, Simone Biles! 🐐 🥇," the Chicago Bulls tweeted.

How many Olympic gold medals does Simone Biles have?

The U.S. was the first nation to win five straight women’s all-around Olympic gold medals when Suni Lee prevailed at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

What was Simone Biles' floor routine score on Thursday?

The 27-year-old star had a 59.131 overall score at Thursday's event, with 15.766 on the vault, 13.733 on uneven bars, 14.66 on balance beam and 5.066 on floor exercise.

Why did Simone Biles withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Biles withdrew from the all-around and team final events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the twisties, a phenomenon that gymnasts experience in which they lose their sense of place in the air.