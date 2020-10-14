Barron Trump Had COVID-19, Now Negative, Melania Trump Says in Family Health Update

First lady Melania Trump posted a family health update on Wednesday, saying Barron Trump, her son with President Donald Trump, had COVID-19 but has since tested negative.

"It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news," she said.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.

The first lady said she had minimal symptoms, "though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time."

She also said she "chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

President Trump had tested negative for the virus — and had done so on consecutive days, his doctor, Navy Cmdr. Scott Conley, said Monday.

The president has been on the campaign trail since the weekend after releasing a statement from his doctor clearing him for public events.