California

Bear interrupts football practice at California high school

Video posted by the Truckee High School football team showed the bear jogging across the field as players looked on

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

High school football players in the Lake Tahoe area came face to face with a black bear during the middle of practice this week.

Video posted by the Truckee High School football team showed the bear jogging across the field as players looked on.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"One never knows what’s going to take place at a football practice in Truckee," the team wrote in a post on social media. "Snow, lightning, hail, birds of prey swooping for voles on Surprise Stadium before the Coyote pounces on one, or a black bear just strolling through your 7 on 7."

Players said every now and then animals will cross the field to get back into the woods.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Bears showing up in populated areas is becoming increasingly common, prompting the state to work on a conservation plan to minimize conflict between humans and black bears.

This article tagged under:

California
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us