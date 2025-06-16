Famed actor and comedian Steve Carell delivered the commencement address for the Northwestern University class of 2025 Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The overall theme of his speech? Kindness.

"The Office" star began by saying everyone should at the very least be "pretty nice."

He went on to give several examples of where kindness can be shown in daily life, like returning your shopping cart in the parking lot. Better yet, he said, return a stray one you didn't even use.

The comedian urged the audience to show kindness to themselves as well, whether it be through splurging on a trip, dinner, or clothing.

"Kindness is not a weakness, it is a potent strength," Carell said.

Carell also touched on the concept of envy, poking fun at fellow comedian and Northwestern alumnus Stephen Colbert.

"He is so wonderful, in fact, that he makes me feel terrible about myself," Carell joked.

Carell clarified his friendship with Colbert and spoke about envy being the "enemy of kindness."

"Turn your jealousy into admiration and use it to fuel your ambition in a positive way," Carell said.

Halfway through his speech, the actor paused and asked everyone to stand for the "mid-commencement address dance break." Carell went on to move around the stage dancing with faculty, staff and eventually students in the crowd.

After returning back to the podium, Carell continued by noting his connection to the university, as his daughter is a Northwestern graduate and his son is a current student.

He went on to describe how being taught about improvisation by Northwestern students when he was younger motivated him to move to Chicago and purse a career at The Second City.

Carell devoted the second half of his speech to an art he learned while taking improv classes at The Second City — the art of listening.

"The best way to see and understand another human being is to listen. To listen is to show respect," Carell said.

He continued by promoting the importance of respecting others, rather than make others earn your respect.

Carell concluded his speech with a series of "random thoughts" including the importance of handwritten letters, holding the door for others, keeping in touch with friends and more.

"As evidenced before, just dance sometimes," Carell said.

The actor also pointed to the Father's Day holiday, noting the age of his children being close to that of the graduates. Carell said he recognizes the fears and anxieties younger generations have about the world today and offered up the advice he gives his children to the graduates.

"Remember the little things, like being kind and that you're not alone. Take care of one another. Remember to laugh, when you have the opportunity and to cry, when necessary," Carell said.

Carell closed his speech by congratulating the class of 2025 and thanking the university. He also received an honorary doctorate from Northwestern.