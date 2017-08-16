Beth Stern, Katie Lee Talk Clear the Shelters and ‘Pethood’

Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help animals in need finding loving homes, will take place on Saturday, August 19.

This year's event hosts, celebrity chef Katie Lee and Beth Stern, stopped by the "Today Show" to talk about the initiative.

They also brought along a few rescues from North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York, who are in need of forever homes.

Stern advised potential pet parents to assess their lifestyle before going through with an adoption, noting "pethood is hard."