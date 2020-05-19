fashion

Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez’s Gowns Are For Sale — Money Goes to Help COVID-19 Relief

100% of the proceeds will benefit health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Jennifer Lopez' pink Georges Chakra gown, Sandra Oh's silver Cong Tri piece and Cate Blanchett's Mary Katrantzou dress are just three of several celebrity-worn pieces up for auction by Chic Relief to benefit health care workers working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images

Scene-stealing gowns worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé are being auctioned off for charity.

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart teamed up with eBay to support Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dresses were donated by celebrities, designers and stylists, Stewart told TODAY Style in an email.

Stewart’s “Chic Relief” fundraiser features the jaw-dropping electric pink Georges Chakra Couture dress Jennifer Lopez rocked at the 2018 American Music Awards. Also up for grabs: a custom Azzi & Osta fishtail gown that highlighted Beyoncé's curves at a pre-Grammy bash in 2018.

You will also find stunning pieces pre-owned by Sandra Oh, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Allison Janney, Cardi B and and Gwen Stefani.

View this post on Instagram

I’m really excited to announce the launch of @chic_relief TODAY! (Link to shop in bio) Many of us in the fashion industry feel helpless right now, so we got together to raise money for Covid Relief. And @ebay jumped on to help! 100% of the profits of fabulous donated fashion items will go to @directrelief. Look for the special link to the @ebay auction of these incredible gowns worn by @beyonce @violadavis @jlo @juliaroberts @iamsandraohinsta @kylieminogue @allisonbjanney #CateBlanchett and more. Ebay is matching all donations up to 1 million dollars! So many stylists and brands (swipe left and tap) helped with this site and auction: @elizabethsaltzman @ilariaurbinati @jeanneyangstyle @jillandjordan @robzangardi @marielhaenn @bradgoreski @_leeharris_ @monicarosestyle @mollyddickson @katiebof @aweisnerstyle @jordan_grossman @ramonaczernekova 😍😍

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on

Stewart chose the sunny Mary Katrantzou dress Blanchett wore to the 2020 Golden Globes and the white halter Max Mara design seen on Viola Davis at the SAG Awards in 2015.

"Cate's dress is so artistic and poetic. It could be an art installation!" Stewart told TODAY Style. "Viola's sets off her skin so beautifully and would look good on so many different people."

The online auction kicked off on Sunday and will end on May 27 at 4 p.m. PT. All proceeds benefit Direct Relief. eBay is matching the funds raised by each sale up to $1 million.

