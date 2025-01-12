Biden awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction

President Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the first time in his term the president has bestowed that honor, the White House announced on Saturday.

“The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before,” the White House wrote in a statement. “Above all, he is the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The White House also said Biden spoke with the Pope this morning to tell him about the award.

The two also “discussed efforts to advance peace around the world, including Pope Francis’ work to alleviate suffering for vulnerable communities,” the White House said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In a tweet, Biden also wrote, “Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled.”

Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled.



As the People's Pope, you are a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.



Today, it was my honor to award His Holiness Pope Francis the Presidential… pic.twitter.com/q4a0DKoSyi — President Biden (@POTUS) January 11, 2025

The award comes after Biden was forced to cancel a trip to the Vatican this weekend to stay back and monitor the devastating wildfires in California.

The two last met in June, when Biden attended the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Apulia, Italy. At the time, the two spoke about the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

In a statement at the time, the Vatican said, “The leaders emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and a hostage deal to get the hostages home and address the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza. President Biden thanked Pope Francis for the Vatican’s work to address the humanitarian impacts of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, including his efforts to help return kidnapped Ukrainian children to their families.”

President Joe Biden addresses the massive wildfires in Los Angeles and how the government is trying to help those in need.

Not only is this the first Presidential Medal of Freedom that Biden has awarded with distinction, but it’s the first Medal of Freedom awarded with distinction since President Barack Obama awarded one to then-Vice President Biden.

Biden is the second Roman Catholic to be elected president. President John F. Kennedy, the nation’s 35th president, was the first.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: