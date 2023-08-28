Biden campaign won't ‘focus on Donald Trump's legal problems,' co-chair says

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign isn’t going to focus on Donald Trump's legal woes, co-chair Cedric Richmond said Sunday, as the president continues to refrain from talking directly about his predecessor's four criminal indictments.

“The president has said from the beginning that he wanted an independent Justice Department, and we have to do just that,” Richmond, who previously was a top aide to Biden in the White House, said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week." “So we’re not going to comment. We’re not going to focus on Donald Trump’s legal problems.”

Biden has taken shots at Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, over a number of issues in recent months, as well as his Make America Great Again agenda, but he has stayed mum on discussing the four separate indictments against Trump that have plagued the early race for the White House.

As Trump traveled to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday night to surrender on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, a battleground state, Biden posted a link to donate to his campaign on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” he wrote in the post.

Richmond insisted that Biden wasn't referring to the indictment: “No, those emails go out — you get five and six of them a day — so I wouldn’t read much into that.”

