Biden Employer Vaccine Mandate Could be Finalized as Early as Next Week

A rule requiring that employers ensure workers are vaccinated or regularly tested would apply to companies with 100 employees or more, and apply to 80 million workers

By Shannon Pettypiece | NBC News

The Biden administration’s requirement that companies ensure workers are vaccinated or tested regularly for Covid could be finalized as early as next week, pending a final White House review, according to a person familiar with the process.

The Labor Department said it had submitted the initial text of the rule, which would require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure that their employees are vaccinated or tested regularly, on late Tuesday to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). That review process generally takes one to two weeks, but given the urgency of the pandemic it is expected that the OMB will move quickly, the person said.

Since President Joe Biden announced the plans on Sept. 10, White House officials and aides from the Labor Department have been discussing how to craft the requirement, administration officials have said.

