Biden to visit New Orleans following deadly New Year's rampage on Bourbon Street

Biden said Thursday that he had ordered an “accelerated” investigation into the attack. 

By Darlene Superville, Fatima Hussein | Associated Press

President Joe Biden will visit New Orleans next week, with the city still reeling from the deadly New Year’s rampage in which an Army veteran plowed a truck into revelers.

The White House says the president and first lady will travel to New Orleans on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack."

Fourteen people were killed in the attack. The driver, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas, was later killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Biden said Thursday that he had ordered an “accelerated” investigation into the attack. He also praised the spirit of the people of New Orleans.

After visiting Louisiana, Biden will travel to California for an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

