Russia-Ukraine War

Biden Says Russia Is Committing ‘Genocide' in Ukraine

Biden made the comments at an event in Iowa

A woman carries the portrait of Dmytro Stefienko, 32, a civilian killed during the war with Russia, during his funeral in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine as a “genocide” Tuesday.

Speaking in Iowa at an event about steps his administration is taking to staunch rising fuel costs because of the war, Biden termed the conflict, which has seen Russia carry out atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, as a “genocide.”

Said Biden: “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away.”

Biden has previously stated that he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, as Ukrainian government officials have argued, but rather were “war crimes.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday, causing multiple casualties and severe damage.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarJoe BidenVladimir PutinBiden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us