Russia-Ukraine War

Biden to Tour US Facility Making Weapons for Ukraine

Biden plans to visit the Lockheed Martin facility in Alabama on May 3

By The Associated Press

Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

The White House says President Joe Biden will tour a Lockheed Martin facility that makes weapons systems, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, that the administration is providing to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s 2-month-old invasion.

Biden plans to visit the facility in Alabama on May 3.

A Javelin is a long-range guided anti-tank missile that can be carried by one person. The United States says it has provided several thousand of the systems to Ukraine.

