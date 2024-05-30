The Chiefs are going back-to-back...to the White House.

After winning Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City will return to Washington D.C. for the second straight year after topping the Philadelphia Eagles the season prior.

With their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just champions today – they’re a dynasty.



Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom.



Ready to welcome this team back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/8GZDRiopRX — President Biden (@POTUS) February 12, 2024

"Ready to welcome this team back to the White House," President Biden wrote on social media following the Chiefs' win on Feb. 11.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Chiefs visit to the White House will come a day after Biden's presumptive opponent this fall, former President Donald Trump, was convicted on all counts in his hush money case.

Here's what to know about the visit:

When is the Chiefs' White House visit?

The Chiefs are slated to visit the White House on Friday, May 31.

Will Taylor Swift visit the White House with the Chiefs?

It's not yet confirmed whether Swift will also attend to support Travis Kelce. Swift has a concert in Madrid on Thursday, but the next one isn't until Sunday. There'd be room to make a trip, but it's not officially known.

Will Harrison Butker visit the White House?

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently made headlines for multiple controversial comments made at a commencement speech. Among them included quotes pertaining to President Biden's policies, such as COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said in a May 17 press briefing that the invitation had been extended to the whole team.

“It’s an invitation that goes to the team, and so it’s up to the team who comes and doesn’t come," Jean-Pierre said. "It’s the way it usually works.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had said on May 23 "I’m sure he will" when asked if Butker would attend the visit.

When does the 2024 NFL regular season start?

While the Chiefs are in offseason mode, they'll also be opening the 2024 regular season. They'll host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, which will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.