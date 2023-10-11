Billy Ray Cyrus is married! Singer marries Firerose in ‘ethereal celebration of love'

Billy Ray Cyrus is officially in the heart of a woman.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” country singer and his wife, Firerose, shared the news that they married with a joint post on their Instagram accounts. (According to People, Firerose is the Australian singer’s legal name.)

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” the caption for the post reads. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

The newlyweds completed their post highlighting a moment that topped off their ceremony.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife that was the sacred moment our new forever began,” the caption reads. “Long Live Love!”

In addition to including wedding portraits of them posing outside, the couple tagged their designers and vendors, revealing that Cyrus wore a suit by Versace. Firerose wore a lace, long-sleeve gown by the bridal designer Laura Rudovic.

Who is Firerose?

Firerose is an Australian singer and songwriter who was raised in Sydney, her website states. She began releasing music in 2018 with her first album, "Chill." Firerose and her new husband have collaborated on music over the years, their first song together being "New Day."

Most recently, the couple released "Plans," their fourth single together.

“‘Plans’ is such a positive song full of love and passion," Firerose told People at the time of the "Plans" music video's release. "Everyone on set brought their A game. I’m so excited for fans to see what we created!”

How Billy Ray Cyrus met Firerose

In a 2022 interview with People, Cyrus revealed that they met 12 years prior on the set of the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana."

Cyrus explained that he was taking a break on the set of show when he first spotted Firerose who was on the same studio lot for an audition.

“On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star,’” he explained, adding that he brought her to the set of "Hannah Montana" where he introduced her to the cast and crew for the series.

"In some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends,” he explained.

Cyrus was previously married to music producer and manager Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce from him for a third time in April 2022.

He has six children: Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Christopher Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

