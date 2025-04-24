California Wildfires

‘A total gift': Bins containing childhood photos, letters survive Eaton Fire

The bins contained letters to Santa, school assignments, childhood drawings and other touching memorabilia.

By Tracey Leong and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Altadena family that lost everything to the Eaton Fire discovered that precious keepsakes from their adult children’s childhoods managed to survive the devastating blaze.

Three bins containing childhood drawings, photos, school assignments, letters to Santa and other mementos from the childhoods of the Osborne siblings miraculously survived the fire.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the incredible discovery when they were doing debris removal at a home on Mount Curve Avenue. While working on the property and digging up dirt, they found the bins in the basement of the homes.

“I basically started peeling my way through it and each thing … just incredible gifts,” said Aaron Osborne, the father of the children the bins belonged to.

The touching keepsakes are roughly 10 to 15 years old since Osborne’s children are now 20 and 22. He said he and his loved ones were shocked when they learned the bins survived.

“It’s just a total gift,” he said.

While the Osbornes rebuild and recover from their loss, Aaron said he plans to hold a gallery showcasing the sweet mementos.

“It’s funny because you think, the memories, they flood you,” he said. “They’re just a little time portal to this incredible life you had in this home together and lets me know that it will continue. The house may not be there but our memories and us as a family and the important things – we’re very lucky they were saved and I will restore every one of these papers.”

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
