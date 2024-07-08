Peninsula

2 rescued by good Samaritan after boat catches on fire in San Francisco Bay

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed the boat completely engulfed in flames

Firefighters are investigating a boat fire in the San Francisco Bay Monday afternoon.

The 40-foot Cuddy Cabin, which had been docked in Redwood City, caught fire shortly after leaving the docking area.

It drifted further into the bay where it was met by another boat who managed to rescue the owner, her passenger and a dog on board.

One of the boaters was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was OK, firefighters said.

A boat caught on fire in the San Francisco Bay, off Redwood City, Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said it all happened quickly. 

"I see a bunch of black smoke, we switched to the emergency station to hear and we offered the firefighters help, I was like, hey I have life jackets and extra line if you need it and they said sure come out and we went out and tried to help," sailing instructor Sebastian Bounds said.

The boat drifted away from other boats after it caught fire so there was no risk of the flames spreading. 

The cause is under investigation.

