Body cam captures ‘amazing' rescue of man who falls onto subway tracks in New York City

Two NYPD officers are being heralded as "brave" after being a part of what is being described as an "amazing" rescue that was caught on video.

According to posts by the NYPD on X, previously known as Twitter, officers Valle and Canarte, from the 45th Precinct, were patrolling the subway platforms in Elmhurst, Queens, when a man fell onto the tracks Friday night.

"Without hesitation, they raced to him, and with help from good samaritans, pulled him to safety before the train arrived," the post reads.

A police body camera captured the moment officers became aware of the man and the life-threatening danger he faced. The officers run towards him and jump onto the tracks, pulling him, with the help of good Samaritans, onto the platform. Shortly after all being safe, the subway train arrives at the station.

