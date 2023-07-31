Body found inside drum that washed up on California beach

A body was found Monday morning in a barrel that washed up on a beach in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The 55-gallon drum was found around 10:30 a.m. at Malibu Lagoon State Beach by a lifeguard who reported the discovery to the sheriff's department. Deputies pulled the barrel ashore and found the body inside.
Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website.
