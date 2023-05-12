A body was discovered inside a walk-in freezer at an Arby's restaurant in Louisiana on Thursday.

New Iberia police captain Leland Laseter said the woman is an employee of the fast-food restaurant and that preliminary findings suggest her death appears to have been an accident.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation," Laseter said. "(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene... this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

An employee found the body during regular business hours on Thursday evening at the restaurant, which is located in New Iberia's Lagniappe Village shopping center. Multiple employees have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the victim's identity and determine the cause of death.

"So, there are a few more steps that we need to take before a determination is made," Laseter said.