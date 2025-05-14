Boy swept away and school evacuated in floods as fallen trees block DC-area roads

A 12-year-old was swept away by floodwaters in Virginia, 200 people were rescued from a flooded school in Maryland and toppled trees are blocking D.C.-area traffic Wednesday after rain inundated the region.

The boy remains missing after disappearing when a creek overflowed Tuesday in Albemarle County.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Someone called 911 about 5:30 p.m. to report that the boy was swept away by rushing water on a road. Officials called off the search after three hours, when it got too dark to see, but crews are set to restart the search in the Crozet area, which is off Interstate 64 near Charlottesville.

A 12-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters in Crozet, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Public schools in Allegany County, Maryland, are closed Wednesday, one day after rescuers in boats rescued students and staff from an elementary school.

Images posted by the Cumberland Police Department showed muddy brown floodwaters filling a street, reaching halfway up the height of several parked cars.

Cumberland Police Department/Karen Schwirian O'Keefe Cumberland Police Department/Karen Schwirian O'Keefe

Flood warnings are in effect for many parts of the region. Remember: If you’re driving and encounter a flooded road, turn around. Don’t drown.

Reagan National Airport got 1.5 inches of rain, and some areas got 2-3 inches in our wettest day since the remnants of Hurricane Helene blew in last fall. The worst flooding inundated areas west of D.C. More than 5 inches of rain was reported in the Allegany County city of Frostburg.

Students and staff at a western Maryland elementary school were evacuated via rescue boats Tuesday afternoon during severe flooding and heavy rain, Allegany County officials said.

Boats used to evacuate flooded elementary school in Maryland

Students and staff at a western Maryland elementary school were evacuated via rescue boats amid severe flooding and heavy rain, Allegany County officials said.

The water level was beginning to breach the second floor of Westernport Elementary School with about 150 students and 50 adults inside. First responders made about 15 rescue boat trips to get everyone out safely, authorities said.

Students at George's Creek Elementary were also evacuated on Tuesday. Waters were still high in the George's Creek area on Wednesday morning, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said.

Allegany County emergency services and multiple other agencies, including at least one from the D.C. area, are responding to western Maryland to help with flooding in the region. Montgomery County Fire & EMS (MCFRS) is sending six swift water personnel and two boats, following a request from Maryland Department of Emergency Management, an MCFRS spokesperson said.

Read more here.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell has your morning weather and a look at the 10-day forecast.

Storms could strike DC area on Wednesday night

Most of the rain Wednesday morning is on the Maryland side of the Potomac and heading into Pennsylvania. This should leave the D.C. area with a break in the rain that will last from mid-morning into mid-afternoon.

During this lull, there may even be a few breaks of sunshine that will help get temperatures into the mid-70s.

Sunshine could fuel thunderstorms between 5-11 p.m. Those storms will die down by midnight with overnight lows hovering in the low 60s.