Connecticut man accused of beating 12-year-old son to death with baseball bat

A father is accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death with a baseball bat at their home in Branford, according to state prosecutors.

Anthony Esposito Jr., 52, was arrested Thursday shortly after police responded to a condo complex on Hemlock Road around 4 p.m.

Esposito was taken into custody after being pulled over while driving on Route 79, according to Branford police.

He is charged with murder with special circumstances (victim under 16) and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Police identified the victim as 12-year-old Anthony P. Esposito. He was a sixth-grade student at Walsh Intermediate School, according to Branford schools Superintendent Christopher Tranberg.

In court Friday, a state prosecutor told the judge Esposito admitted to police to killing his son and said his son was being disrespectful.

He also pushed his 16-year-old daughter down the stairs before she was able to escape, the prosecutor said. Esposito told police if he could get his hands on the bat he would kill his daughter as well, according to the prosecutor.

Esposito's public defender said Esposito has struggled with mental health issues since childhood and has been hospitalized several times throughout his life for those issues. His last hospitalization was about 15 years ago, she said.

The judge kept Esposito's bond at $3 million and issued a protective order in the case. Esposito is to have no contact with the protected victim and if he makes bond, is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Branford Public Schools said they were providing support to students, staff, and families.

"On behalf of the Branford Public Schools, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this unimaginable tragedy. Our hearts are with them during this incredibly difficult time," Tranberg said in a letter to parents.

Counseling support will be available at Walsh Intermediate School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tranberg said.

Police said they are working with the schools to ensure support services are available for those who need them.

"We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for our community, and our hearts are with Anthony’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers," police said in a post on Facebook.