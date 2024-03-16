Breaking: Police ID suspect after 3 killed in multiple shootings in Bucks County, Pa.

Update: Police have named a suspect in Saturday morning's shootings in Bucks County.

Police have provided an update after multiple people were shot in separate incidents in Levittown, in Bucks County, on Saturday morning.

According to police, officials are seeking 26-year-old Andre Gordon after three people were shot and killed, beginning with an incident that happened at about 8:52 a.m. on Saturday morning along the unit block of Viewpoint Lane, in Levittown.

He was believed to be driving a 2016 dark gray Honda CRV, with Pennsylvania registration KFR 1534, and a 'Namaste' sticker in white lettering on the right side of the rear bumper, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials said that vehicle was recovered, however as of noon on Saturday, Gordon remained at large.

According to police, the violence began on Saturday morning when Gordon is believed to have shot and killed two people who lived in a home along that block.

Following that shooting, police said, at approximately 9:01 a.m., Gordon is believed to have killed another person on the unit block of Edgewood Lane, in Levittown.

Léelo en español aquí

Then, at about 9:13 a.m., police believe Gordon committed a carjacking at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Bristol Pike, in Morrisville,

However, officials said, the operator of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries in this carjacking.

Police said that they believe Gordon knew all of the victims -- except the victim of the carjacking.

Officials also said that Gordon is believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton, NJ, area.

Law enforcement officials described Gordon as being about six-foot, one-inches tall, with a thin build and he was last observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe he is in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes.

It is also believed that Gordon may be in possession of additional weapons, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said that Gordon is extremely dangerous and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or (215) 328-8501.

As of noon, police in Bucks County said law enforcement officials have recovered the vehicle. However, Gordon is still at large.

Also, as of about 12:30 p.m., the shelter in place order in Bucks County has been lifted.

The original story continues below.

Police in Falls Township, in Bucks County have issued a shelter in place warning on Saturday morning after reports that several people have been shot.

Police officials have not yet detailed just how many victims there may be nor the extent of any victims' injuries with NBC10.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials are assisting the Falls Township Police Department in an active police investigation and are urging residents in the township to shelter-in-place. Report any suspicious activity to 911. — Bucks County District Attorney's Office (@BucksDa) March 16, 2024

On social media, State Rep. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) said the county's St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled to be held Saturday morning, was canceled due to the emergency situation.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for this morning has been cancelled due to police activity. Falls Township has issued a shelter in place. Please be safe. — Steve Santarsiero (@SenSantarsiero) March 16, 2024

According to State Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st dist.) the incident involved a carjacking and shootings in two parts of Falls Township.

There is an active shooter alert in Falls Township — we are monitoring a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township. I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect. More information to follow - please be alert of your surroundings and… — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) March 16, 2024

On social media, at about 10 a.m., the Middletown Township Police Department confirmed that there had been a shooting and they are telling people not to travel to Falls Township on Saturday morning.

Police said that officials have directed the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia to close until further notice.

According to police, there have are several gunshot victims -- though police have not yet detailed where the shootings occurred -- and said that it is unclear if the shootings were targeted or random.

"This is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions. Do NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice. If you live in areas that border Falls, you should shelter in place until further notice," police officials said online.

Also, police said a Target store in Langhorne has closed due to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.