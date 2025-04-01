Brett Gardner's son may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say in shift

After initially having disregarded it as a potential cause of death, Costa Rican officials said the teen son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner may have died during family vacation as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators said high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the hotel room where the family, including 14-year-old Miller Gardner, had been staying. The teenager died in his sleep on March 21, according to a statement from Gardner, who played all 14 years of his MLB career with the Yankees, and his wife Jessica.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials also noted that directly next to the room where the Gardner family had been staying was what they called a "specialized machine room," which could have been the source of the contamination.

Gas in the room was measured at 600 parts per million, according to investigators, even though the standard amount in that area of the resort should have been zero.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Law enforcement said on March 25 the death was not being investigated as a possible carbon monoxide poisoning at the time, as it is not a common occurrence in the country, officials said.

It was still not confirmed what the cause of death was for Miller Gardner. Different samples have been sent for further testing — though results (toxicology, histology, neuropathology) could take two to three months, officials said.

Tests were also sent to the University of Costa Rica to determine if there could have been any sort of allergic reaction to the medication or the food. Other underlying causes and conditions that could have been triggered have not been ruled out, as well.

Investigators initially believed the boy choked after getting sick from food poisoning and passed in his sleep, but forensic examination found no indication of asphyxia, according to Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia, with Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency.

According to Alvarado Garcia, the Gardner family went to a restaurant off-site from the resort where they were staying on March 20. When they returned, they felt sick. The hotel medical team treated them and gave them medicine, Alvarado Garcia said, though didn't elaborate.

Investigators were looking into whether the teen may have had some allergic reaction to medicine, Costa Rican officials said.

The Gardners have said they “have so many questions and so few answers at this point.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," Jessica and Brett Gardner said in the release. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The Yankees said the organization was “filled with grief.”

Brett Gardner, 41, was drafted by the Yankees in 2005. The speedy outfielder batted .256 with 139 homers, 578 RBIs, 274 steals and 73 triples in 14 seasons from 2008-2021.