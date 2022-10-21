LaVine to miss 2nd straight game for injury management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star guard, is expected to make his season debut at Saturday's home opener versus the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Bulls said he'll miss his second straight game on Friday against the Washington Wizards due to left knee injury management.

LaVine didn't play Wednesday in Chicago's season opener against the Miami Heat. Coach Billy Donovan told reporters the guard experienced some soreness and discomfort in his left knee during the last week of practices before the regular season. LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure in May on the left knee that bothered him from January through the playoffs last season. He said throughout training camp how strong he felt and talked last week about how, unlike last season, he no longer has to think about the knee.

“The main thing is I’m healthy and I feel really good and I’m getting to know the new offense and new team," LaVine said following a Friday practice at the Advocate Center. "Not having any aches and pains and being able to play without any limitations in my own mind is huge. Like, ‘OK, I can’t go left. Or I might not be able to dunk this play.’ You’re not supposed to be thinking that way when you’re playing basketball. And I was dealing with that a lot last year. I’m just happy I feel better.”

Instead, Donovan told reporters on Wednesday in Miami that LaVine's inability to scrimmage 5-on-5 during an offseason devoted largely to skill work and rehabilitation led him to experience difficulty during the build-up to the regular season. LaVine played 2 1/2 of the Bulls' four exhibitions.

In a new development, Donovan told reporters in Miami that the Bulls expected LaVine to experience some hiccups in the ramp-up process.

"We've got seven games in 11 days," Donovan told reporters in Miami on Wednesday. "How do we get him back feeling good again? It's not a long-term thing where he's out for weeks or he re-injured his knee and there's a problem there. I would imagine that when he said he was feeling good, he was probably maybe talking about that day. I think he was. There's been times he feels terrific."

Donovan said at least in the early portion of the Bulls' schedule that LaVine and his and the team's medical staffs will communicate to navigate back-to-back situations. The Bulls close their first set of back-to-back games with Saturday's home opener. As of now, expect LaVine to play.