A California man won $10 million with a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Visalia after some fortuitous advice from the clerk.

Brent Young said he came to the Prince Food & Gas station to pump gas and when he went to pay, decided to buy a Scratchers ticket. However, undecided which one to pick, he asked the clerk to help him choose.

“I was like just pick whichever one; I didn’t care,” said Young.

He said the clerk then reached across the counter and chose the California 200X game.

Young began scratching off the ticket and noticed that one of the boxes had the top prize of $10 million.

“When I looked at all those zeroes, I said, no way, this doesn't happen to people like me,” Young told the California Lottery.

The new millionaire said he went to that gas station because the one he usually goes to was closed.

“I had no choice but to go to Prince’s. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened,” said Young.

Young opted for a lump sum of $5.8 million. Prince Food & Liquor will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“It’s crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game. But he didn’t. He grabbed a winner”, said Young.

The California Lottery has over 50 Scratchers games.