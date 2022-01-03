California Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart But in Different Years

California twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born just 15 minutes apart, but their birthdays fall in different years.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo entered the world at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. His twin sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born 15 minutes later, right at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the hospital.

"It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," mother Fatima Madrigal said in a statement. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Aylin checked in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Alfredo weighed in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce, the hospital said.

"This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," Dr. Ana Abril Arias said in a statement. "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

Aylin and Alfredo have three older siblings – two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her family was excited to meet the two new additions.

There are roughly 120,000 twin births in the United States every year, which make up approximately 3% of all births, according to the hospital. The chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be about one in 2 million.