Central Texas

Ex-Congressman Allen West of Florida Injured in Texas Crash

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after he left Congress in 2013

By The Associated Press

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Central Texas.

West's wife wrote on Facebook that his motorcycle was hit outside Waco and he was in the emergency room.

"On my way to hospital now," Angela Graham-West wrote Saturday evening.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 17 hours ago

US Virus Updates: China Reports No New Cases; Trump Declares Churches ‘Essential’

Donald Trump May 22

Trump Declares Churches ‘essential,’ Calls on Them to Reopen

She did not immediately release additional details about his condition.

NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News reported that West attended a rally Saturday morning at the Texas Capitol that was focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines told the newspaper West got in the accident on the way back from the rally.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after he left Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama's impeachment.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Central Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us