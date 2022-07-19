17 Democratic Members of Congress Arrested During DC Abortion Rights Protest

The U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday said 35 people, including 17 Democratic members of Congress, were arrested during a protest that blocked traffic over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

NBC News reports among those arrested were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee of California and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. The lawmakers said they were engaging in an act of civil disobedience.

The federal law enforcement agency on Twitter wrote that it would issue its "standard three warnings" before making arrests when demonstrators began blocking traffic on First Street, NE.

Capitol Police said arrests began after warnings were given and some demonstrators refused to leave the street.

"We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress," Capitol Police wrote.