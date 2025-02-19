California

Watch: Car flies off California overpass, crashes onto interstate below

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a car flew off an overpass in California and landed on a busy freeway below.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

"It all just happens in slow motion," witness Kyman Jeung told KCRA-TV. "I saw a car falling, tree parts falling."

The driver of the car that veered off the overpass and landed on the freeway was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other motorists were hurt.

"That car really could have landed on any of us that were passing at the time," Jeung told KCRA. "The two drivers that were on my left were so much closer. I feel like those are the two lottery winners."

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

