Los Angeles

Video shows car crashing into Los Angeles coffee shop, owners call minor injuries ‘a miracle'

Eight people suffered minor injuries, but the building sustained considerable damage

By Ted Chen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows the moment a car plowed into a coffee shop in Tarzana on Thursday, resulting in only minor injuries, which the coffee shop owners called miraculous. 

The owners say it was remarkable that no one was in the path of the car.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“It was a miracle. It truly was,” said owner Katia Hayes. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said eight people, including the 60-year-old driver, suffered minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. The injured people were said to be in cars or in the parking lot. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Only one barista was behind the counter and he was unhurt. But the building itself had considerable damage. In the video, debris can be seen falling from what the owners say is an elevator shaft. 

“When I was rewatching the footage I was watching the whole day how we were all hanging in here,” said the shop’s other owner, Yoni Babitsky. 

The owners say they were in the shop with their 2-year-old child that afternoon, and that often the shop is filled with kids getting out of school. 

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 1 min ago

Parents of slain Hamas captive push for deal, warning remaining hostages won't ‘make it much longer'

Tennessee 3 hours ago

12-year-old boy killed after falling off haunted hayride in Tennessee, officials say

“People came and asked later how come you’re so calm and I imagined what could have happened, and I’m grateful it happened the way it happened,” Hayes said. 

It was unclear what caused the driver to veer off Ventura Boulevard into the parking lot and coffee shop. Police said no one was cited.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us