Busted! Carpool cheater caught with mannequin on California highway

Some people will go to great lengths to avoid sitting in traffic.
The officer who pulled over the carpool cheater said something just didn't look right even though the mannequin was pretty well disguised, complete with sunglasses, a sun hat, a goatee, and tattoos.
Needless to say, the driver was cited for a carpool violation, which typically comes with a minimum $490 fine.
