Casey Anthony to Speak On-Camera for First Time in New Peacock Docuseries

For the first time, Casey Anthony will appear in an on-camera interview.

In a 2011 trial that riveted the country, Anthony was acquitted of charges for murder, manslaughter and child-abuse in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. At the trial, she did not testify. But now, Anthony will speak on-camera for the first time in a Peacock docuseries titled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," slated to premiere later this month.

Back in 2011, the then-25-year-old was convicted only of four misdemeanor counts of lying to investigators who were looking into the child’s disappearance that occurred in 2008.

Caylee was last seen on June 16, 2008. The girl's grandmother reported the child missing on July 15, 2008. The next day, police arrested Anthony on charges of child neglect and she told investigators Caylee had vanished with a babysitter.

Six months after Caylee went missing, her skeletal remains were found less than a mile from her grandparents’ Orlando home by a utility worker in a wooded area.

Photos of Anthony partying surfaced in the weeks following her daughter’s disappearance. Prosecutors alleged Anthony drugged Caylee with chloroform and then duct-taped her mouth, and experts testified that air samples showed decaying human remains had been present in Anthony’s trunk.

Anthony's defense team, in turn, said the young mother hadn't reported her daughter's disappearance because the child had accidentally drowned in the family pool and Anthony feared being accused of intentionally killing the toddler.

In the end, Anthony was famously acquitted on the most serious of charges. Since then, several movies and documentaries have tried to explore what happened to the young toddler.

This latest documentary series is slated to premiere on Nov. 29 on Peacock, which is part of TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal.

It will also feature Anthony's "personal archives" and "behind the scenes footage," according to a press release.

A teaser of the docuseries shows Anthony getting situated before filming for the on-camera interview, and then a voice behind the camera asks Anthony, “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Anthony looks at the camera and the footage cuts before she answers, followed by text reading “Casey Anthony Speaks” appearing in black-and-white.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt,” Alexandra Dean, the showrunner and director said in a statement. “Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story — from opposing voices to Casey herself."

"While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did," Dean continued in the statement. "Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."

Dean said in the press release that she believes the docuseries will “surprise many” and result in “the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

