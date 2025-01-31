Cedarville University grieves student, Wichita native killed in DC plane crash

On the campus of Cedarville University in Ohio, an all-campus chapel service on Friday began with a remembrance of Grace Maxwell.

University President Thomas White spoke with her father.

“He said, ‘You're praying people. Pray for us to a God that hears our prayers,’” Cedarville University President Thomas White said.

Maxwell was one of the lives lost in the tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C.

She had been returning to campus after attending her grandfather's funeral in Wichita.

“Can you imagine losing a parent and seven days later losing a child?” White asked the students. “So, I want us to pray for the Maxwell family.”

White said that, along with her family, the campus also mourns her death.

Maxwell was a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in biomedical engineering.

But personally, she was involved in so much more.

“I didn't know what all she was into until I started digging into this,” White said. “Resound Radio, a personality there, the inklings of creative writing, and going on mission trips.”