food

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With These Food Discounts and Deals

Discover the best Cinco De Mayo deals you can take advantage of this Thursday

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cinco De Mayo is this Thursday, and it's a day for celebration. Although the holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the holiday has grown in the United States tremendously. Many businesses across the country offer deals to commemorate the holiday. Keep reading to discover five businesses with current offerings.

Chipotle

Chipotle is one business that never misses a Cinco De Mayo Celebration. It is offering free delivery through May 6 with promo code DELIVER to celebrate the holiday.

Chili's

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Enjoy $5 drink specials all day on May 5 at participating locations.

Chevys Fresh Mex

This restaurant is offering 3 tacos for $6 on Cinco De Mayo.

U.S. & World

Roe v. Wade 6 hours ago

Interactive Map: A State-by-State Guide to Abortion Laws

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Russian Pounds Ukraine, Targeting Supplies of Western Arms

7-Eleven

If you're a rewards member, you can buy three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 through May 24.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

This East Coast restaurant began celebrating early with 5 Days of Cinco, which began on May 1. On Cinco De Mayo, the restaurant will be giving away merchandise and offering patrons to enter multiple giveaways, including winning a trip to Mexico and free dinner for a year.

This article tagged under:

foodHolidaysCinco de Mayo
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us