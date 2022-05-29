Barclays Center

Chaos at Brooklyn's Barclays Center After False Report of Active Shooter

Approximately 10 people were transported to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, according to an NYPD statement

Davis vs Romero fight in NYC
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Crowds packed into Barclays Center for a high-profile boxing match ran for safety after rumors spread of a gunman in the area.

Thousands were in attendance at the Brooklyn complex for a showdown between Geranto Davis and Rolando Romero.

Chaos erupted when reports of a shooting came to those in attendance, prompting a stampede of people running for cover. Police confirmed injuries to a handful of people -- some reports suggesting as many as 10 were hurt in the commotion.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the boxing match and tweeted about sheltering in place after hearing shouts of an active shooter.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors," she tweeted.

Other posts to social media showed the aftermath of Saturday's stampede. Broken glass, tables and left behind personal belongings littered parts of Barclays.

NYPD officials said an investigation of the incident determined that no shots were fired.

