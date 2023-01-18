San Francisco Gallery Owner Charged for Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose

The San Francisco business owner caught on video spraying an unhoused person with a hose earlier this month will face charges, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Wednesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, for misdemeanor battery for the incident recorded on Jan. 9.

Though the victim did not seek to file charges, Jenkins said “the alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

The video posted on social media sparked outrage in the community and was enough evidence to charge Gwin, Jenkins said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

If convicted, Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.