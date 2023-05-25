Cheers – It's National Wine Day. How Did the Holiday Originate?

Raise your glass – it’s National Wine Day.
Each May 25, people across the country celebrate the alcoholic beverage.
Why this date, and just how many wine holidays are there?
Here’s a brief history of National Wine Day:
When did National Wine Day start?
The official origins of National Wine Day are not clear. Early online references to the holiday can be traced back to 2009.
Why is May 25 National Wine Day?
Once again, there is no definitive answer for why National Wine Day landed on May 25.
Why do we celebrate National Wine Day?
Be honest – do you need a reason to celebrate National Wine Day?
Is there another wine holiday?
As if “National Wine Day” isn’t enough, there’s a “National Drink Wine Day” each year on Feb. 18.
And it doesn’t end there.
Per Days of the Year, there are 20 more days dedicated to wine:
- Feb. 25: Open That Bottle Night
- March 3: National Mulled Wine Day
- March 21: World Vermouth Day
- May 9: National Moscato Day
- May 13: World Buckfast Day
- May 16: National Mimosa Day
- May 17: National Pinot Grigio Day
- June 3: National Bubbly Day
- June 4: National Cognac Day
- June 10: National Rosé Day
- July 25: National Wine and Cheese Day
- Aug. 3: National White Wine Day
- Aug. 13: National Prosecco Day
- Aug. 18: National Pinot Noir Day
- Aug. 28: National Red Wine Day
- Sept. 15: International Grenache Day
- Nov. 16: Beaujolais Nouveau Day
- Dec. 4: Cabernet Franc Day
- Dec. 20: National Sangria Day
- Dec. 31: National Champagne Day
What other national holidays are on May 25?
In addition to National Wine Day, May 25 also marks National Tap Dance Day, National Towel Day, National Brown-Bag-It Day, Geek Pride Day, National Missing Children’s Day, World Thyroid Day and International Plastic Free Day.