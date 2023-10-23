Chevron to buy Hess Corp for $53 billion in all-stock deal

Chevron said on Monday it will buy smaller rival Hess in a $53-billion all-stock deal.

Chevron is offering $171 for every Hess share, implying a premium of about 4.9% to the share's last close.

CEO John Hess of Hess Corp. is expected to join Chevron's board of directors once the deal closes, the companies said in a statement.

The deal comes weeks after rival Exxon made a $60 billion offer for Pioneer Natural Resources that would make it the biggest producer in the largest U.S. oilfield.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us